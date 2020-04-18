A Coup D’etat Has Just Been Executed Upon The USA!

My Fellow Americans:

There has now officially been a Coup D’etat in this country, as well as others.

This is NOT about some feigned epidemic, it’s about SIEZING CONTROL OF THE WHOLE PLANET!

Definition of Coup D’etat:

Definition of coup d’état: a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics especially : the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group

In our case, it was done without direct violence,.. yet, but was done with the threat of violence by the traitors and their partisan enforcers (police), who walk around with their guns clearly displayed (a threat of lethal force), and direct threats of fines, arrest, &/or imprisonment.

In a coup, the occupying force first likes to lock-down the population to control them, which also reduces the threat of armed uprising while seeking to eliminate all production and self-sufficiency. This is to induce a created need for the occupying force to “provide for them.”

We have arrived my brothers and sisters.

This is a full blown Coup (or Coup D’etat) and it was done in dozens of countries simultaneously, which shows you the extend of their preparations and reach.

I once again remind of the famous warning by JFK of a “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy…”

Bill Gates, George Soros, the Rockefellers, and many others are part of that “monolithic” machine.

Excerpt from JFK’s Address:

April 27, 1961, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel – New York City

The American Newspaper Publishers Association.

” The very word “secrecy” is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it. Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control. And no official of my Administration, whether his rank is high or low, civilian or military, should interpret my words here tonight as an excuse to censor the news, to stifle dissent, to cover up our mistakes or to withhold from the press and the public the facts they deserve to know.

But I do ask every publisher, every editor, and every newsman in the nation to reexamine his own standards, and to recognize the nature of our country’s peril. In time of war, the government and the press have customarily joined in an effort based largely on self-discipline, to prevent unauthorized disclosures to the enemy. In time of “clear and present danger,” the courts have held that even the privileged rights of the First Amendment must yield to the public’s need for national security.

Today no war has been declared–and however fierce the struggle may be, it may never be declared in the traditional fashion. Our way of life is under attack. Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. The survival of our friends is in danger. And yet no war has been declared, no borders have been crossed by marching troops, no missiles have been fired.

If the press is awaiting a declaration of war before it imposes the self-discipline of combat conditions, then I can only say that no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. If you are awaiting a finding of “clear and present danger,” then I can only say that the danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent.

It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics, a change in missions–by the government, by the people, by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations.

Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. It conducts the Cold War, in short, with a war-time discipline no democracy would ever hope or wish to match.

Conclusion: Full blown war has been announced, and executed on to the united States of America, as well as dozens of other countries, but our fight is here!, for this country!

It is time to recognize that the kinetic phase of Operation: Global Enslavement can launch at any time, and even if they don’t do so,… we must, as it is the language they understand.

Talk to your families, friends and loved ones, make sure they understand the dark days ahead, the necessities of our actions, and the support of theirs.

Never in all of human history has mankind ever been on the brink of total enslavement as it is now, at this very moment.

But screw your courage to the sticking place, and we’ll not fail!

God Speed My Country, and Freedom Loving Fellow Patriots!

JD – US Marine Fighting Global Tyranny