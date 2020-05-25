A couple of warning quotes

“I think I now understand why this period has come to be known by the repulsive word ‘lockdown,’ an American term which describes the punishment of rioting convicts in a penitentiary, by confining them in their cells for long periods. I hate this word, because it does not seem to me to be fitting to describe free people in a free country. … We have become muzzled, mouth-less, voiceless, humiliated, regimented prisoners, shuffling about at the command of others, stopping when told to stop, moving when told to move… … We are unlearning the old rules of freedom.”

— Peter Hitchens

“This incessant auction block in which government officials appointed to represent our best interests keep selling us out to the highest bidder-all of these betrayals scream for a response. To quote the great Rod Serling: ‘If we don’t listen to that scream-and if we don’t respond to it-we may well wind up sitting amidst our own rubble, looking for the truck that hit us-or the bomb that pulverized us. Get the license number of whatever it was that destroyed the dream. And I think we will find that the vehicle was registered in our own name.'”

— John Whitehead