July 22nd, 2021.
Good for her and good for anyone fighting this bs.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3MOH3O5OY69Y
Right, this doctor is talking about spike, and studies show GRAPHENE. As LAQUINTACOLUMNA and private studies show.
DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ: THE S-PROTEIN IS GRAPHENE INSIDE YOUR BODY “SPIKING” YOU’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5EwOphfzb5C/
VISUALIZATION OF A PLATELET OF BLOOD FROM A VACCINATED PERSON!! GRAPHENE PRESENT AND BURSTING OF DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mykPn9NOETSl/
2 thoughts on “A DOCTOR VIDEO BOMBS A COMMERCIAL SET”
And at the end he says; “We’ll be fired”!
Now doesn’t that just underwrite the base threats!
Even though she’s speaking Italian, I do Speak fluent Spanish, so I understood much of what she was saying and read along the subtitles; what she said and what was interpreted was accurate!
Good for her.!
I read elsewhere that she was supposed to be there to sell the vax and then took a one eighty. Brought them to their knees. Me loves her.
.