Stat News – by John P.A. Ioannidis
The current coronavirus disease, Covid-19, has been called a once-in-a-century pandemic. But it may also be a once-in-a-century evidence fiasco.
At a time when everyone needs better information, from disease modelers and governments to people quarantined or just social distancing, we lack reliable evidence on how many people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 or who continue to become infected. Better information is needed to guide decisions and actions of monumental significance and to monitor their impact.
Draconian countermeasures have been adopted in many countries. If the pandemic dissipates — either on its own or because of these measures — short-term extreme social distancing and lockdowns may be bearable. How long, though, should measures like these be continued if the pandemic churns across the globe unabated? How can policymakers tell if they are doing more good than harm?
Vaccines or affordable treatments take many months (or even years) to develop and test properly. Given such timelines, the consequences of long-term lockdowns are entirely unknown.
Read the rest here: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/
One thought on “A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data”
‘decisions without reliable data’
Like most I have found myself reacting. Reacting to what? Here is what I see after taking in much information provided by this awesome site. I see people complying. To what? LMAO complying to rumors and inuendos. No one has served me with any official notice of ANYTHING!!!! It’s a case of telephone, telegraph where the rumor/lie begins to take on a life of its own. Thanks to the information people submit here it has become glaringly obvious I am seeing another pathetic attempt by pissants to disarm us
and based on rumors gets us fired up to go kill more for THEM! Come on people, admit it we’ve been punked !! That’s not to say $hit won’t be coming our way but whatever they throw at us we can deal with because we know the cowards we are up against don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell. What we stand for is Truth…..oh yeah remember that?