One thought on “A HUGE Cover-Up Happened in Atlanta Last Night

  1. “Cullors is committed to fighting what she calls “the current system” of “white supremacy” and “anti-blackness” that inflicts “state violence” on African Americans. As she told The Feminist Wire in December 2014, she views BLM as a vehicle for promoting “major policy” geared toward “decriminalizing Black lives,” “reducing the law-enforcement budget,” and forcing some police departments to be “disbanded or abolished.”
    This from self proclaimed Marxist. Her name is Patrisse Cullors.https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individuals/patrisse-cullors/
    https://twitter.com/Bollocks_Dogz/status/1273572124196851713

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*