A judge gave a 26yo who molested 10yo girl in 2014 2-years in Juvenile facility. Judge: his hands are tied because LA County DA Gascon will not try the then 17yo as adult. James Tubbs does NOT have to register as sex offender. Could be 8-12 years if tried as adult. @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/HBVcFdHFo7

— Corbin Carson (@CorbinCarson) January 27, 2022