Posted: November 5, 2020 Categories: Pics A Little Piece Of Heaven – Lake Village AR – Beautiful Lake Behind This Great Home Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “A Little Piece Of Heaven – Lake Village AR – Beautiful Lake Behind This Great Home”
Arkansas Mississippi border very nice area – I just like to post things that really catch my eye. So much to see in the states, gives you guys a glimps.
Not trying to be Ricky the realtor, just passin stuff on.. Yeah, I know, too this or to that, your going to see it anyway. 🙂
Man! Nice mowed lawn. I think I’d have that lawn planted in edible fruits, & veggies. The time it takes to mow would be better spent on something productive. Even if they pay to have it mowed they could pay someone to maintain an orchard or garden. Just saying.
Yeah, the traffic would scare away alot of the critters trying to eat your veggies. 🙂