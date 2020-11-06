A look Into The Past

Originally published July 19, 2017

Well, I’ll sit here and admit that I fell for the circus barker con at first. Chalk it up to stupidity, chalk it up to whatever the hell you want, I again, made a damn fool out of myself for entertaining the belief this professional con man could make a difference. I even wrote articles about this buffoon cutting him to shreds, but changing my mind because I was praying for a big change. I disappointed a lot of my friends for believing in this grifter.

Things started to turn when it was obvious he was being controlled by Russian and Chinese big money. You see, he’s borrowed big from these people, he was given favorable terms and he needed the money, without it, his so called empire would be in ruins. The money was transferred into various dummy accounts to protect the con. This is what this conman lives on, borrowed money, as his so called empire is actually heavy in debt. We are talking billions in debt.

The extraordinary white teeth, the extraordinary homes, the extraordinary private jets, the extraordinary private chartered yachts, the extraordinary lavish meals, all out of the Jamie Dimon book of cons. In fact, such a good con, that he’s even got the Russians and the Chinese conned, it will be a miracle if they see their money back.

The Wall Street Journal’s Rich Rubin reported on similar concerns. “A Russian would not lend directly to Trump or his businesses,” Steve Rosenthal, a tax lawyer and senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center in Washington, told Rubin. “A Russian would, for example, fund a Cyprus corporation, which would lend to Trump or his businesses, possibly through other intermediary entities.”

Oh yes my friends, Trump is a master at the big con.

Stay tuned…

Reference