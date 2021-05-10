May 5, 2021
26% of Americans are planning to skip the COVID vaccine. We get that people are skeptical of politicians and celebrities telling them what to do but we should listen to doctors. The men and women who have been on the front lines of the pandemic risking their lives to save ours are frustrated. If we don’t get more people vaccinated we could see vaccine-proof new mutations of the virus and go through this all over again. So as a public service we asked some real doctors and nurses to offer their best advice to those who are on the fence about the vaccine. Pay attention, this is important.
4 thoughts on “A Message for People Who Don’t Want the COVID Vaccine”
