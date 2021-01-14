Trump asks us to help “ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country. Also, be sure to “obey the instructions of law enforcement?” This, as we wait for our “miracle vaccines.”
Trump asks us to help “ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country. Also, be sure to “obey the instructions of law enforcement?” This, as we wait for our “miracle vaccines.”
You are part of the mob, and y’all are sh*ttin your drawers cuz we the people have had it!
Go to Israel, you made it great cuz you’re a TRAITOR. “Obey law enforcement.” Buddy, you’ve lost it! This traitor talking about the censorship when he signed into law today, HR 221″Special envoy to monitor and combat anti semitism act,” which elevates the special envoy for monitoring and combating anti semitism.
Thx Galen, I sent this in too… “He lost me at My fellow Americans”.. Ha
Hi Galen,
Yeah,… I had sent this into Henry for posting, but it looks like you even beat me to posting it!
Anyway, here is the comment I had included with my link for this video clip, which is all I could manage to type I was shaking so furiously!…
My Fellow Patriots:
Here it is, Donald Trump committing his final act of ABSOLUTE TREASON upon this country!
He DARES to insult Patriots (Trumptards actually) who showed up at “HIS” rally.
Did NOT distinguish between “his” people and the traitors of Antifa/BLM who create the so called rioting! (That “his people” stuff is guaranteed to chaff your skin also!)
Refuses to acknowledge the overthrow of this country by full spectrum election fraud!
Peddles the COVID lie even more!
Declares “HIS” movement as needing to do NOTHING!,… what a TREASONOUS DOG!
ARREST TRUMP WITH ALL HIS ZIONIST HANDLERS/CONTROLLERS/TRAITORS!!!
JD – I could hardly control myself while listening to him spew his filthy treason through his ZIONIST LYING FACE!!!
What a maroon! , as another cartoon character might say. When I first saw all the people on the capital steps, the first thing that came to my mind was, ” If only they all were armed, and on a mission”