A Message

It is obvious by now to us all that evil is trying to take over common sense, and that everything that has ever been dear to our hearts is poison to our enemy’s. The sick minded trying to take global control must eliminate everything that has brought happiness to hundreds of millions and replace it with fear.

Our happiness makes American Nationals strong, our guns and ammunition makes us unstoppable. It’s becoming clearer by the second that if we don’t understand what’s coming, then we don’t deserve our freedoms, it’s just that simple. All of us here at the Trenches understand this and must walk strong among the ones who don’t.

Things aren’t getting any better as it seems that in a few days we are going to have another election determining who will muster up the mantra for the evil few among the millions of the good minded among us. We will take out the evil, the Bill of Rights will be reinstated.

Death to the new world order, walk strong among the weak and reinstate the Bill of Rights.