NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.
Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.
https://apnews.com/article/mr-potato-head-goes-gender-neutral-d3c178f2b9b0c424ed814657be41a9d8
5 thoughts on “A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral”
Hahhahahah I thought they were referencing Biden
you know the funny thing about this? they can drop the “Mr.”..but that doesn’t mean we have to
If my granddaughter had this toy , she would know its a Mr, because her grandpa would be calling it that
(LAUGHING!!!)
“Hahhahahah I thought they were referencing Biden”
Does this mean no more Dik Taters?
https://dangerousminds.net/comments/mr._dictator_head_ruthless_political_despots_reimagined_ala_mr._potato_head
As funny as this is, it is just another daily upping the anti of absolute preposterous assaults on every aspect of our culture, people, children and sovereignty etc.
it is way past time for a blood letting, and they are gonna keep ramping it up, teasing us and saying Nah, Nah, Nahhhhhh…!
The Authors of all these transgressions will be dealt with eventually.
It just goes to show you how fkd up the masses are, as long as they get their $1400.00 covid relief duckets they let it ride.
1400 aint shit, thats the sad part. I mean, a million aint shit Norm.