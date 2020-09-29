“You should be aware that this vaccine changes your DNA forever. If something goes wrong, it cannot be ‘corrected’ or healed. It may create a permanent defect that might also be passed on to your children and children’s children. Even if nothing goes ‘wrong,’ you are no longer yourself, as your DNA has been changed permanently.”
— Dr. Heiko Shoenig
Posted: September 29, 2020
A most powerful reason for refusal
“You should be aware that this vaccine changes your DNA forever. If something goes wrong, it cannot be ‘corrected’ or healed. It may create a permanent defect that might also be passed on to your children and children’s children. Even if nothing goes ‘wrong,’ you are no longer yourself, as your DNA has been changed permanently.”
One thought on “A most powerful reason for refusal”
In other words, you are no longer God’s creation….