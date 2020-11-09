2 thoughts on “A mother’s wrath after her son collapses wearing a mask

  1. Wow, a real human being!! But sad that she only sees the admiralty courts as her help. But still, her anguish is palpable and I hope it reaches and touches many parents and gets them on-board with fighting these tyrants.

    Bless this mom for her passion and for having her instincts intact. May she find her way to The Trench.

    1. Agreed. If she changed “sue” to “shoot” and included the bar traitors on the receiving end she’d be on the right track.

