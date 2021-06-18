Posted: June 18, 2021 Categories: Videos A Parent Talks About Critical Race Theory at Illinois School Board Meeting Propaganda News Network Jun 17, 2021 A father stands during a school board meeting to tell the audience what Critical Race Theory actually is about. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “A Parent Talks About Critical Race Theory at Illinois School Board Meeting”
Say it loud!!
A great big THANK YOU! to that parent! (And no “Ebonics”! Double thank you!) And a great big SHAME ON YOU to the promoters of an ideology that will do NOTHING but keep black folks down as well as promote more racism! Disgusting! As for you, Robin DiAngelo, you’re as “white fragile” as it gets! Do you even wipe your own butt? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!–from a white lady so “fragile” I chased 5 javelinas out of our garden at 3 AM with a garden-3-pronged tool, spent 6 days in jail WHILE MY DAUGHTER, 8 months old and then 1 years old, was being nursed, for “failure to appear” on a bogus charge in Admiralty “Court”, and has sewing, cooking, and tire-changing skills. Yep, really “fragile.”