A Patent Issued for The Purpose of Contact Tracing All Vaccinated Humans Worldwide – “Wake up stupid little sheep. You are being led to your slaughter.”

Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

“What I’m suggesting is the inoculation is a guise to literally put in metallic materials, that are potentially magnetic, to interact with satellites or cell towers with the human body. In other words, rather than using a cell phone you can use your body and your cell phone for remotely testing, let’s say, blood sugars or blood pressure or oxygen levels. And this is what the patent actually suggests that Pfizer took out, that was awarded just last month, 31 August of this year.

“This was the conclusion that I came to: that it is the very first patent that shows up in a list of about 18,500 for the purpose of contact tracing of, I believe, all vaccinated humans worldwide who will be or are now connected to the Internet of Things,” Dr. Robert Young said during an interview which you can watch HERE (extract starts at 24 mins).

Dr. Young was referring to patent US11107588 B2: Methods and Systems of Prioritizing Treatments, Vaccination, Testing And / Or Activities While Protecting the Privacy of Individuals.

We have downloaded a copy of the patent document from HERE and attached it below.

The patent applicants and inventors are Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster of Ehrlich & Fenster, a firm of patent and trademark attorneys in Israel. Dr. Young states the patent was issued to Pfizer. We were unable to find the relationship between the patent attorneys and Pfizer to share here. However, we did find the video clip below which indicates Pfizer aims to become more than simply a drug manufacturing organisation.

The rest is here: Expose