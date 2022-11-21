“What I’m suggesting is the inoculation is a guise to literally put in metallic materials, that are potentially magnetic, to interact with satellites or cell towers with the human body. In other words, rather than using a cell phone you can use your body and your cell phone for remotely testing, let’s say, blood sugars or blood pressure or oxygen levels. And this is what the patent actually suggests that Pfizer took out, that was awarded just last month, 31 August of this year.
“This was the conclusion that I came to: that it is the very first patent that shows up in a list of about 18,500 for the purpose of contact tracing of, I believe, all vaccinated humans worldwide who will be or are now connected to the Internet of Things,” Dr. Robert Young said during an interview which you can watch HERE (extract starts at 24 mins).
Dr. Young was referring to patent US11107588 B2: Methods and Systems of Prioritizing Treatments, Vaccination, Testing And / Or Activities While Protecting the Privacy of Individuals.
We have downloaded a copy of the patent document from HERE and attached it below.
The patent applicants and inventors are Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster of Ehrlich & Fenster, a firm of patent and trademark attorneys in Israel. Dr. Young states the patent was issued to Pfizer. We were unable to find the relationship between the patent attorneys and Pfizer to share here. However, we did find the video clip below which indicates Pfizer aims to become more than simply a drug manufacturing organisation.
One thought on “A Patent Issued for The Purpose of Contact Tracing All Vaccinated Humans Worldwide – “Wake up stupid little sheep. You are being led to your slaughter.””
“Vaccines violate the natural order as they are not a valid treatment for anything. Injecting a man’s body with disease is like punching him in the face continually so that he gets used to the beating, to make him stronger.”
— Walter Allen Thompson
“There does not exist one single fact, in all the experiments and improvements made in science, which can support the idea of vaccination. A vaccinated people will always be a sickly people, short lived and degenerate.”
— Dr. Alexander Wilder, Vaccination: A Medical Fallacy, editor of The New York Medical Tribune,
“I have seen leprosy and syphilis communicated by vaccination. Leprosy is becoming very common in Trinidad; its increase being coincident with vaccination.”
— Dr. Hall Bakewell, Vaccinator General of Trinidad, 1868
“Cancer is reported to be increasing not only in England and the Continent, but in all parts of the world where vaccination is practiced.”
— Dr. William S. Tebow, MA, MD, DPH, The Increase of Cancer, 1892
“I have no faith in vaccination, nay, I look upon it with greatest disgust, and firmly believe that it is often the medium of conveying many filthy and loathsome diseases from one child to another, and it is no protection from smallpox.”
— Dr. William Collins, MD, London, 1882
“Vaccination has made murder legal.
— M. Mitchell, British House of Commons.
“Vaccination is a monstrosity, a misbegotten offspring of error and ignorance; and, being such, it should have no place in either hygiene or medicine… Believe not in vaccination, it is a worldwide delusion, and unscientific practice, a fatal superstition with consequences measured today by tears and sorrow without end.”
— Dr. Carlo Rutbaga
“Vaccination, instead of being the promised blessing to the world, has proved to be a curse of such sweeping devastation that it has caused more death and disease than war, pestilence, and plague combined. There is no scourge (with the possible exception of atomic radiation) that is more destructive to our nation’s health than this monument of human deception—this slayer of the innocent—this crippler of body and brain—the poisoned needle.”
— Dr. Eleanor McBean, ‘The Poisoned Needle.”
“The greatest LIE ever told is that vaccines are safe and effective.”
— Dr. Leonard Horowitz
“The entire vaccine program is based on massive FRAUD.”
— Dr. Russell L. Baylock, M.D., neurosurgeon
“Vaccinations are now carried out for purely commercial reasons because they fetch huge profits for the pharmaceutical industry. There is no scientific evidence that vaccinations are of any benefit.”
— Dr. Gerard Buchwald, Vaccination: A Business Based on FEAR
“Everyone who is vaccinated is vaccine injured—whether it shows up right away or later in life.”
— Dr. Shiv Chopra
“The pediatrician indoctrinated your child from birth into a lifelong dependency on medical intervention. The first state of indoctrination is the ‘well-baby‘ visit. The well-baby visit is a cherished ritual of the pediatrician that enhances their income and does nothing constructive for your child. It’s a worthless visit.”
— Dr. Robert Mendelssohn, author, Confessions of a Medical Heretic
“Vaccines are the backbone of the entire Pharmaceutical Industry. If they can make these children sick from a very early age, they become customers for life. The money isn’t really to be made in the vaccine industry. The money is made by Big Pharma with all of the drugs that are given to treat and address all of the illnesses that are subsequent to the side effects of vaccines.”
— Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, D.O.
“The immune system doesn’t need to be trained. This is an attempt by the medical people to become gods. They are not gods but they are evil. The intent of vaccines is to kill.”
— Walter Allen Thompson
“The government has no right to mandate vaccinations for anyone. If they do it, they are the murderers and they have no moral or legal authority to do anything to the people.”
— Walter Allen Thompson
.