This is a shout out to all those who are stepping out today to do their patriotic duty, to get themselves to the polls and have their voices heard by VOTING. Oh, did I say “shout out?” Sorry, I meant to say SHAME OUT!! Yes, shame on you for still believing the lie. Shame on you for showing up to sanction a false enterprise that not only ignores your voice but makes things worse for you day-by-day.
Yet the bigger share of SHAME goes to all the so-called alternative news outlets on the Internet, those who claim free speech and truth in reporting. SHAME ON YOU!! All day yesterday, so many of you were screaming “DON’T FORGET TO VOTE, VOTE, VOTE,” adding on that “this is the most important election EVER!!” You know what’s important? THE BILL OF RIGHTS and the uprising that’s building to restore it to its rightful place as our SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND. Keep dancin’ around that truth and dig your own grave.
We have a chance to reclaim our birthright and live free and it’s on our hands to bring it about. You who still vote, please know that freedom will not come from the ballot box. Haven’t you had enough of deception and demise? Walk away from a toxic system that is devoid of ethics. Real people everywhere are ready to end the slavery game and return to the power of THE INDIVIDUAL, where each man, woman, and child gets a shot at a life of self-determinism with no interference from out-of-control greed and power that is ever dishing up war, destruction and death. Voters, PLEASE STOP EMPOWERING YOUR OPPRESSORS!!
7 thoughts on “A Shout Out”
Nice!
I dont need a leader or representatives so I dont ask for one.
Voting is an illusion for retarded people to feel better about the tyranny imposed on them.
Ha, seems the circus is unfolding as usual. Seeing so many headlines of “massive issues,” and “nothing is working,” and “tabulator issues with machines,” and “cyber attacks,” and “ballots lost in the mail,” and some saying, “Election night is going to take all week.” Guess that gives them enough time to place who they will where they will. Cover-ups take time. And lastly, and this one takes the cake: “Michigan voters told they have already voted in Detroit.” Such organized confusion. And they want us to restore trust in them? That’s like tellin’ Sam Whittemore to trust King George!! Ain’t gonna happen. No, Nay, Never!!!!!!!!!
.
Every morning
Wander out to the
Septigog (outhouse) and vote
*Sometimes two or three times
before I start my day.
Of course using anti hanging chad paper.
* Depending on the menu the night before.
(could have been purely hydraulic samiches)
Only a gourmet, such as yourself knows how to properly cook a communist. 🙂
.
Hear! Hear! Let’s extend this “Shame Out!” to every other nation as well where the walking dead shuffle along to vote in their own rigged elections for the same corporate employees. Yes, I’m talking primarily about the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand & every other “slave colony”! WAKE THE F*CK UP YOU PATHETIC, ABUSED, FOOLISH SHEEP!
Yea I just had a coworker ask if I was voting. I just looked at him and said, “Are you serious?”
I just don’t understand how people continue to vote even after they tell me that elections are rigged.
WELL THEN WHY ARE YOU STILL VOTING????!!!!!!!
Unfrigginbelievable…..
Exactly. Thanks for that comment.