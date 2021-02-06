A simple explanation on who’s in charge and why

All the organs of the body were having a meeting trying to decide who was the one in charge.

“I should be in charge,” said the brain, “Because I run all the body’s systems, so without me nothing would happen.”

“I should be in charge,” said the blood, “Because I circulate oxygen all over so without me you’d all waste away.”

“I should be in charge,” said the stomach,” Because I process food and give all of you energy.”

“I should be in charge,” said the legs, “because I carry the body wherever it needs to go.”

“I should be in charge,” said the eyes, “Because I allow the body to see where it goes.”

I should be in charge,” said the rectum, “Because I’m responsible for waste removal.”

All the other body parts laughed at the rectum And insulted him, So in a huff, he shut down tight.

Within a few days, the brain had a terrible headache, The stomach was bloated, The legs got wobbly, The eyes got watery, And the blood was toxic..

They all decided that the rectum should be the boss .

The Moral of the story?

Even though the others do all the work, an arsehole is usually in charge.

— Author Unknown