A simple explanation on who’s in charge and why

All the organs of the body were having a meeting trying to decide who was the one in charge.
“I should be in charge,” said the brain, “Because I run all the body’s systems, so without me nothing would happen.”
“I should be in charge,” said the blood, “Because I circulate oxygen all over so without me you’d all waste away.”
“I should be in charge,” said the stomach,” Because I process food and give all of you energy.”
“I should be in charge,” said the legs, “because I carry the body wherever it needs to go.”
“I should be in charge,” said the eyes, “Because I allow the body to see where it goes.”
I should be in charge,” said the rectum, “Because I’m responsible for waste removal.”
All the other body parts laughed at the rectum And insulted him, So in a huff, he shut down tight.
Within a few days, the brain had a terrible headache, The stomach was bloated, The legs got wobbly, The eyes got watery, And the blood was toxic..
They all decided that the rectum should be the boss .
The Moral of the story?
Even though the others do all the work, an arsehole is usually in charge.
— Author Unknown
alot of shit being spread around here today.