“A small plea”

“I feel like it’s time to gently highlight some important issues around personal responsibility and individual choice. Issues which have been drowned out from healthy debate and shamed into silence from the fear-driven amongst us. This is not an article to justify, defend or explain the reasoning behind the decision not to have the mRNA injection. It is also not an article breaking down the mechanics of my thought process to feed the curious. It is, however, a small plea to remember the essence of our humanity. To remember that personal choice is an essential cornerstone of our existence, one which is under dire threat from those whose fear has surpassed all level of reasoning and become lost in the basic understanding of what it means to be free.”

— Antonia Beamish, 5/20/21