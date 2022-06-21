A supermarket gives in to a Karen

. @HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them. #ncpol @NCGV pic.twitter.com/7RTkF1SOot

Their response:

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern.

— Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) June 20, 2022