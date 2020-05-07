A tale of two parks: Enjoying the sun in wealthy Manhattan, social distancing under police scrutiny in the Bronx

Yahoo News

Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to city parks all over the five boroughs last weekend to enjoy sunny spring weather and temperatures in the 70s. While still in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, many city residents went out to exercise, meet friends or get together with family members who have been in lockdown for weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio even praised New Yorkers for practicing proper social distancing outdoors. “The big story here is what New Yorkers have done right,” he said Sunday. “The vast majority of New Yorkers have really risen to the challenge.”

But not all parts of the city were enjoying the respite equally. In contrast to Central Park in Manhattan, Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and Domino Park along the East River in hip Williamsburg, parks in the Bronx were less occupied. Blogger Ed García Conde, who runs the Instagram page Welcome2TheBronx, posted an image of a police van patrolling St. Mary’s Park in the South Bronx on May 2, the cops inside ensuring that visitors were adhering to social distancing. “This is the largest park in the South Bronx and is generally full,” Conde wrote on the photo’s caption. “But it was relatively empty yesterday despite the warm weather.”

This image was in stark contrast to a viral image Conde also took on May 2, showing Christopher Street Pier, on the edge of Greenwich Village, packed with New Yorkers enjoying the sun, in close proximity without masks. No officers were in sight, according to Conde. In another image Conde took at the same park on May 3, an officer is calmly passing out face masks to visitors.

Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/a-tale-of-two-parks-enjoying-the-sun-in-wealthy-manhattan-social-distancing-under-police-scrutiny-in-the-bronx-200329318.html