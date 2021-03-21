“A Transgender Person is Now the Reigning Queen” – Biological Male Crowned Miss Silver State USA

A transgender (biological male) was crowned Miss Silver State USA this week.

Kataluna Enriquez, a transgender person who was born a biological male, won Miss Silver State USA, the biggest preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant, reported FOX 5 Las Vegas.

Enriquez will now go on to compete in Miss Nevada USA and possibly Miss Universe as women are left in the dust.

“Miss Silver was a great experience to me,” Enriquez said. “It was honestly a celebration of women and diversity and a celebration of being your true self.”

Certainly the fact that Kataluna is *transgender* and *special* had nothing whatsoever to do with winning the competition.

Meanwhile the feminists remain silent as men take over female sports and beauty pageants.

