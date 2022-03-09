A Ukraine Hoax Hoax

Please see the following video and note it was posted over a month ago. It was actually not bad crisis actors playing dead in Ukraine, but rather was regarding a climate policy protest in Vienna and was posted 2/4/22 on YouTube here https://youtu.be/2o3Rph8DcUY As well as on Twitter 2/8 here https://mobile.twitter.com/SupaStrawberry/status/1491106998360117248

This is regarding the currently viral vid ‘UKRAINE BODY BAG PROPAGANDA FAILS AS THE ACTORS JUST WON’T STAY… CHILL’ https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVxGiHParDAC/

(Was also posted by Paul Craig Roberts, link below)

An astute commenter on bitchute notes:

“FALSE: This was never aired on Ukrainian TV, but made by a channel creator who remove the actual Headline in the original video; then uploaded it. I wish they would just leave the media do the scams.’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o3Rph8DcUY

Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik = MEANS Vienna: Demo against climate policy”

[/End comment.]

There are enough easily discerned lies, scams and propaganda without our side falling for hoaxes, which only serves to discredit the credibility of the anti-warmongers.

