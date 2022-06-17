NEW – Powell: "Rapid changes are taking place in the global monetary system that may affect the international role of the dollar."
A US central bank digital currency is being examined to "help the US dollar's international standing." pic.twitter.com/htP6r1brNz
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 17, 2022
