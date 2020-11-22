Wishing our President-Elect @joebiden a VERY Happy Birthday from the great Blue state of Joe’gia! pic.twitter.com/knv2XtcqYq
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 20, 2020
Posted: November 21, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Wishing our President-Elect @joebiden a VERY Happy Birthday from the great Blue state of Joe’gia! pic.twitter.com/knv2XtcqYq
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 20, 2020
2 thoughts on “A very interesting birthday party, with hugging and no masks”
They laugh at the goy!
They laugh, I plot