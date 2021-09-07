Awesome speech, and a warning for all people who are in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/aLPTjI593I
— Steven Whittaker-Jones (@SpacemanSteven) September 2, 2021
Posted: September 7, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Awesome speech, and a warning for all people who are in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/aLPTjI593I
— Steven Whittaker-Jones (@SpacemanSteven) September 2, 2021
One thought on “A warning for all people who are in positions of power”
Good people are getting anger like we treachers