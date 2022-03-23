Aaron Lewis speaking the truth about what’s really going on in the world


barton ramsey
Mar 18, 2022March 18, 2022 Portsmouth Ohio. Aaron Lewis. the camera guy is horrible but the audio is what’s important.

One thought on “Aaron Lewis speaking the truth about what’s really going on in the world

  1. He started out right, saying we’ve been lied to about everything but, unfortunately ,he goes on to tell his audience to vote. Damn shame someone with followers, who seem to listen, is still so lost in the fog.
    I couldn’t listen to any more after that.

