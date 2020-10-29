An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police found an abandoned van with propane tanks and torches inside on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City late Wednesday night.
The van was recovered on the Parkway near 19th Street — that’s near Logan Circle — around 10 p.m. The ATF and the Bomb Squad were both called to the scene to investigate.
No one was inside the van though a witness told police they spotted a man running from the vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
The van was discovered on the first night of a citywide curfew following two days of vandalism and looting after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. Police have not yet revealed whether the discovery of the van is in any way related to the recent unrest.
4 thoughts on “Abandoned Van With Propane Tanks and Torches Inside Found in Center City”
Not enough information.
Wow. A van with propane tanks and torches. WTF.
Obviously they probably know more than they are telling us here… who knows what the plan was… its pretty wild here right now. I’m just super stressed because my wife and kids are back home and I’m out here trucking. I had to make sure my wife had the gun loaded and ready to go before I left. Its mostly going on in the West side right now and we are in the North, haven’t really seen anything as of yet. Ill be back home tomorrow morning. If and when it comes to us I’m just gonna have to say screw it and defend my castle.
God speed Rodger, keep us informed.
I heard they were on their way to Gretchen Whitless’s Whore Down ( oh i think thats spelled Hoe Down )the propane was for the grills and the torches were for the bon fire
But they got freaked when they heard she was getting arrested by We the People , so they left the van and fled on foot