Abbott activates Texas Army National Guard to help with COVID-19

KHOU

MARCH 17 12:15 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. This preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.

