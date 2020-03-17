MARCH 17 12:15 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. This preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.
Read more here: https://www.khou.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-updates-live-blog-and-updates-for-march-17/285-a12a7c54-8060-4d36-b6f2-0f8fd473a511
3 thoughts on “Abbott activates Texas Army National Guard to help with COVID-19”
I’m curious. Have people even seen someone with this virus? Everyone is closing and losing their livelihood over what a lying treasonous government says.
Unfrigginbelievable….
The bigger the lie, the easier to swallow.
What happened to the “Don’t tread on me/Don’t mess with Texas” Texas?
I guess if it’s a ghost virus, then it’s ok for the government to tread on them.
Unfrigginbelievable!!!!
Kissinger’s probably celebrating and laughing at everyone right now as his sick plan is finally unfolding.
none here as far as I know however we have had several with flu
Barely any with the flu here in the Dallas area.
I just don’t understand how people can believe all this without any proof whatsoever.
It’s all friggin hearsay!