ABC demands ‘cleansing’ Trump movement from America

Washington Examiner – by Paul Bedard

Beware, 75 million Trump voters.

The media is calling for your ideological “cleansing” of Trump thought.

In a column and tweet, ABC’s well-respected political director Rick Klein made the call after yesterday’s pro-Trump riots inside the halls of Congress.

It is a sentiment throughout much of the political media and among Democrats who are also pointing an accusing finger at aides to President Trump who are resigning before their jobs end on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in 13 days.

Screen shot of the now deleted tweet.

“Even aside from impeachment and 25th Amendment talk, Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part,” Klein wrote in his popular blog.

“Cleansing the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else,” he added, drawing comments that it sounded too much like Hitler.

(UPDATE: After this story posted, the tweet was deleted and the story wording changed. The “cleansing” paragraph reads, “Cleaning up the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else.”)

Several media outlets and liberals have previously called for the creation of a “list” of Trump aides to be targeted and blackballed from jobs.

That effort got a boost Thursday when the government watchdog Accountable.US drew attention to the top Trump aides fleeing the administration.

Kyle Herrig, president of the group, said, “The officials immediately responsible for the administration’s harm should not be applauded for handing in their two weeks’ notice just days before President Trump’s term is up — nor should they be able to seek refuge in corporate boardrooms and universities after Inauguration Day. These officials should instead be recognized for what they are: responsible for and complicit in immeasurable suffering.”

