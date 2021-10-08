Abington Police Announce ‘Take Me Home’ Initiative

Patch – by Jon Campisi

ABINGTON, PA — The Abington Township Police Department has announced a new initiative designed to aid those folks who may have trouble communicating with law enforcement due to a physical or cognitive disability.

The “Take Me Home” program is geared toward helping families of individuals who suffer from conditions such as autism, Alzheimer’s Disease, Down Syndrome and other problems that may make communicating with a police officer difficult.

“Many of us at Abington Township Police Department have experienced these challenges firsthand with our own loved ones, and we know how critical it is for law enforcement officers to have immediate access to personal background information during an emergency,” the police department posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Time is of the essence, and this background information will help our officers to make informed decisions on how to peacefully intervene to avoid those actions that will likely trigger fear, anxiety, or even a violent response.”

Police are asking families of such residents to register the individuals with the department so officers will be able to search a secure database for information specific to the Abington population when out on patrol.

Details about the individuals would include their names, physical descriptions, photos, medical conditions, home addresses and a list of people to contact in the event of an emergency.

Those interested in learning more about the program, or who would like to register a loved one, can visit the Abington Township Police Department’s website.

More information could also be found by contacting Abington Police Officer Alison Delaney at 267-536-1080 or Officer Andy Gibbs at 267-536-1097.

