Abortion Rights Groups Sue Texas Over Coronavirus Abortion Ban

If you’re looking for some normalcy during the novel coronavirus pandemic, here it is: Texas, now as has been the case for the last decade, is getting sued over an abortion restriction. This time, no big surprise, it’s Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on all abortions that don’t save the would-be mother’s life, in effect for as long as his COVID-19 emergency orders are in effect.

As presented by the governor, the emergency orders were about preserving Texas’ stock of medical protective equipment and hospital beds by banning all elective surgeries. Pretty soon, Texas pro-life groups started crowing that the order actually banned abortion. They were right, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made clear Monday.

