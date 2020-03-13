ACH (1198) Art From Philly – How To Reduce Your Zionist Footprint

Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

In today’s show originally broadcast on February 26 2020, Andy is joined by Art From Philly, for a show entitled, “How To Reduce Your Zionist Footprint.”

We discussed: the relationship between the ADL and the Bronfman family; the No Place For Hate signs that appeared in Art’s neighborhood; why you should avoid Starbuck’s; how the JFK assassination was covered up; the relationship between Walter Annenberg and Richard Nixon; the foundation of the Republican Jewish Coalition which is now run by Sheldon Adelson; how the 9/11 Cover-up was prepared a year before the event; the Enron fraud; Trump’s recent pardon of Michael Milken; why you should avoid General Electric; the Libor scandal; how the Bronfman Syndicate took over CNN; when Hillary Clinton claimed Edgar Bronfman Snr was her best friend; how Trump has tripled the number of legal immigrants coming into the U.S.A. along with the implications of this; and many other topics.

