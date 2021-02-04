ACLU declares ‘transgender myths DEBUNKED,’ says trans girls don’t have any ‘unfair advantage’ in women’s sports

RT

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been AWOL from the fight over free speech on social media, has apparently kept itself busy studying science, finding that biological males don’t have physical advantages over females.

The ACLU posted a series of Twitter messages on Wednesday, taking on various beliefs about transgender athletes that it called “myths.” The group said those beliefs, such as transgender girls having physiological advantages over biological girls, have been “debunked.”



“Trans athletes vary in athletic ability, just like cisgender athletes,” the ACLU tweeted. “In many states, the very same cis girls who have claimed that trans athletes have an unfair advantage have consistently performed as well as or better than transgender competitors.”

The messages, which are part of the ACLU’s campaign to fight a proliferation of state laws banning participation in girls’ sports by biological males, also included debunking the notion that boys and girls have different biological characteristics. “There are no set hormone ranges, body parts or chromosomes that all people of a particular sex or gender have,” the group said.

The ACLU argued that excluding transgender females from girls’ sports hurts female athletes by potentially subjecting them to “gender policing” and robbing them of “caring environments where teammates are supported by each other and by coaches.” The group created and attacked a straw-man myth that “trans students need separate teams,” apparently ignoring the fact that all students can compete in sports based on their biological sex.

Read the rest here: https://www.rt.com/sport/514554-aclu-transgender-athletes-myths/