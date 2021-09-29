Active COVID Quarantine Camp Just Popped Up… Residents Concerned…

Populist Press

A new banner that reads “Nisqually ACTIVE COVID Quarantine Site” has frightened some anti-vaccination neighbors and generated calls and comments from as far away as New Mexico in recent days.

Last week the tribe placed the banner on the front gate of its Brighton Creek Healing and Retreat Center, which has been used by the Nisqually Tribe for the past 18 months to serve members who have or have been exposed to COVID-19 and need a safe place to quarantine. The site is in rural Pierce County, not far from the Nisqually Indian Reservation near Yelm.

Yesterday as many as 15 cars per hour were slowing down to take photos of the new sign, according to a tribal spokesperson. At one point approximately 20 people showed up together, to challenge the property’s caretaker, prompting him to call law enforcement.

