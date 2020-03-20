Actress Says Jewish Conspiracy Behind Coronavirus

Station Gossip

Actress Rosanna Arquette implied Tuesday that a Jewish conspiracy is behind the coronavirus spreading across the world.

“I’m still confused,” she wrote in a post on Twitter, now deleted, “so Israel has been working on a corona virus vaccine for a year already? (so they knew ) Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here. lives at risk for profit.”

It was unclear what “KUSHNER OSCAR” means, but RedState took a stab at it.

If there is anything bad in the world then, ipso facto, Jews and Israel are behind it. That an Israeli company, with a (I suppose) relative of Jared Kushner’s as an investor, would be developing a vaccine a year in advance for a virus that was first identified in December 2019 is something that we should all have immediately thought because $$$$ is the first thing that we should have thought of were we thinking clearly and not mesmerized or something.

To help Arquette understand, there’s a reason this coronavirus is called COVID-19 — there are plenty more coronaviruses out there, the name for a larger class of viruses.

“Coronaviruses are a group of related viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, coronaviruses cause respiratory tract infections that can be mild, such as some cases of the common cold (among other possible causes, predominantly rhinoviruses), and others that can be lethal, such as SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. Symptoms in other species vary: in chickens, they cause an upper respiratory tract disease, while in cows and pigs they cause diarrhea. There are yet to be vaccines or antiviral drugs to prevent or treat human coronavirus infections,” Wikipedia says.

The name, by the way, “is derived from the Latin corona, meaning ‘crown’ or ‘halo,’ which refers to the characteristic appearance reminiscent of a crown or a solar corona around the virions (virus particles) when viewed under two-dimensional transmission electron microscopy, due to the surface covering in club-shaped protein spikes.”

And for the record, COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China, with the first case being diagnosed on Dec. 1, 2019 (at least according to Chinese officials).