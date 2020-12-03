Advancing Epidemiological Truth as it Arrives through Journalism Outside of the Mainstream Media

By Stephen Fox

Citing William Henry Gates III’s patent number from Her Majesty’s London

patent office from 2016 [WO 2016 012793 A1], I have recently asked

Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales, Charles, to revoke that patent [lest

they be “impugned” in due course for their tacit and indirect approval of

a plan to kill 600 to 900 million people, perhaps even more, as many as

80%]. This is an integral part of United Nations Santa Fe.

________________________________

Aging of the Genome Jan Vijg, PhD, Professor, Chair of Department of

Genetics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Dr. Vijg is studying genome

and epigenome institute. I several times have asked Dr. Jan Vijg, Chairman

of the Department of Genetics at Einstein University in the Bronx to

confirm the chromosomal absurdities of Gates’ and Rumsfeld’s profiteering

plans. Call him!

Yolanne A. Blake, Administrative Coordinator to Dr. Jan Vijg, Tel:

718.678.1152

I perceived all of this early on and have written extensive warnings over

the past six months, the most significant being the filing of a case at

the International Court of Justice, which asked the 14 members thereof to

issue an Injunction in all Jurisdictions to stop William Henry Gates III’s

on going genocide. Because I am not a Nation, and because that court is

only for Nations, the lower court, the International Criminal Court asked

for the files to be transferred to them. There are concurrent heads of

state who will in due course clarify their support thereof, but at this

point, they have a wait-and-see-what-happens-next attitude.

Between 2020 and 2025, there won’t be any Allied forces like there were in

World War II to discover Dachau, Bergen Belsen, Treblinka, etc. You either

get it or you don’t.

____________________________________________________

Now Physicians are objecting, this from Wyoming’s Igor Shepherd: Medical

Doctor/Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness

Unit Warns About Unfolding Medical Tyranny & Dark, Deadly History of Covid

Vaccine Development – Truth Comes to Light

COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming

Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department

Dr. Igor Shepherd is a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public

Health Department/Preparedness Unit, and is on the Covid response team.

I was able to have a conversation with Dr. Shepherd after he did a talk

for “Keep Colorado Free and Open” [recently].

Dr. Shepherd wrote to me, and I was able to get a copy of his important

talk. He has taken great risk to do this talk about the horrors of this

new ‘Covid-19′ vaccine, so I recommend that all watch and listen.

It is a fairly long talk and questions are answered at the end, but it is

worth every minute of your time.

He calls them “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a

Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic

Rocket Force.

He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological,

Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.

His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the

bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that

the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our

doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive

concerning this enemy takeover.

He believes that this fake pandemic is the means by which a communist

global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted

out.

I agree with this thinking, as this technocratic takeover and economic

destruction will be communistic in nature.

_________________________________________

Bill Gates’ Depopulation Agenda Slammed In Italian Chamber of Deputies

(Audio & Subtitles Corrected) – YouTube Directed to the International

Criminal Court’s Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda. So accurate, this video, that

it has been spontaneously translated into 10 other languages on YouTube,

yet nothing from Sara in a speech in the Italian Parliament since May,

2020.

African Heads of State have been sending in their Amicus Curie Briefs to

both the International Court of Justice and to the International Criminal

Court.

An early video of John Pombe Magufuli, Ph. D. President of Tanzania: From

Kenya Television, six month ago:

Le pre’sident tanzanien demande une enquête après des re’sultats de tests

suspects – YouTube [in French, so if you want English, look for it]

Covid-19, means the “certificate of identification of vaccination with

artificial intelligence and “19”, it is the year in which it was created.

Covid-19 is not the name of the virus, pay attention, it is rather the

name of the International plan for the control and reduction of

populations which has been developed over the last decades and launched in

2020.

What reactivates the virus, is the immune ground in which it finds itself

weakened by former vaccinations. What they intend to inject inside of us

is going to be the most terrible vaccines of all. It is a literally a

descent into hell, with the aim of a massive depopulation of over 80% of

the population. Do not take the tests: the tests are not reliable.

I have always said it and will repeat myself, just like many test

producers also affirm: none of the tests are able to accurately detect the

Sars Cov-2 virus. They only detect an infinity of small harmless viruses

or cell debris which are naturally already part of our microbiota. The

people tested will increasingly appear positive in tests (about 90%).

This is their goal, and this is why they started the testing process with

children. On May the 11th, no television, nor newspaper, or

Italian/Berlusconi broadcast announced that in France mass testing was

being imposed in all schools. There were about 700 thousand tests every

week. Howeer nobody unfortunately, broke this news. So, once your child

gets screened, the whole family and all immediate contacts, will be forced

to be screened. Pay attention Italians, listen. Do not listen to the

charlatans, the ignorant, who reject the truth. I remind you, that we are

not sick;

We are, on the contrary, just healthy carriers of this virus. Having the

virus does not necessarily mean that you are sick: you healthy and fine.

But everyone will still appear, pay attention, positive in the tests. In

fact, they make you repeat the tests 2 or 3 times. All facility employees,

especially in the health care sector, take the tests every month. All they

need to obtain is this: make everybody believe that they are sick. Being

positive means being labeled as harmful. Pay attention Italians, listen to

me. Refusing the detection of the virus, is the only key to avoid being

vaccinated.

__________________________________________

May 8, 2020

Bill Gates History of Vaccine Corruption Inflicting Harm and Death on

Unsuspecting People in Poor Countries

by Christina England Health Impact News

A recent petition asking for the U.S. government to investigate the Bill

and Melinda Gates Foundation for crimes against humanity, already signed

by over a half of a million people, shows that the activities of Bill and

Melinda Gates are being looked at more closely by the public these days.

However, this is not the first time that Mr. Gates has received criticism

for his dodgy dealings involving vaccination policies worldwide for more

than a decade.

Gates Commits Crimes Against the Children of India

In 2014, an article that was published by the Economic Times of India,

titled Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation under fire from critics in India? stated:

“In 2009, several schools for tribal children in Khammam district in

Telangana then a part of undivided Andhra Pradesh became sites for

observation studies for a cervical cancer vaccine that was administered to

thousands of girls aged between nine and 15.

The girls were administered the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine in

three rounds that year under the supervision of state health department

officials. The vaccine used was Gardasil, manufactured by Merck. It was

administered to around 16,000 girls in the district, many of whom stayed

in state government-run hostels meant for tribal students.”

Tragically, months later, many of the students had become ill and, by

2010, five of them had died.

For more on this subject, see:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Vaccine Empire on Trial in India.

Professionals and activists in India were so outraged by the situation

that on October 29, 2012, activists Kalpana Mehta and Nalini Bhanot, along

with Dr. Rukmini Rao, President of the Gramya Resource Centre for Women in

India, filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court of India under Article

32 of The Constitution of India for Women. The petition was filed against:

Drug Controller General of India

Indian Council of Medical Research (funded by Gates Foundation)

State of Andhra Pradesh

State of Gujarat

PATH International (funded by Gates Foundation)

GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited

MSD Pharmaceuticals also known as Merck Private Limited

(Please note that GSK and Merck have also received funding from the Gates

Foundation.)

The petition outlined a series of serious allegations regarding the HPV

vaccines Gardasil® and Cervarix®. Petitioners Kalpana Mehta, Nalini Bhanot

and Dr. Rukmini Rao reported that the two HPV vaccines were illegally

brought into the states of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and subsequently

were administered to thousands of young, vulnerable Indian children before

the vaccines were known to be safe.

The three petitioners told the court that even though the Indian

government and the above organizations knew the HPV vaccines were of

dubious value and of speculative benefits, they continued to allow a trial

using both the Gardasil® and Cervarix® vaccines without regard to the

potential endangerment of the lives of adolescent girls.

The petition outlined how the above organizations vaccinated tens of

thousands of vulnerable girls aged between 10-14 years and then abandoned

them without providing any information on potential adverse reactions,

scheduling follow-up examinations, or offering post-vaccine treatment.

Petitioners stated that the unlicensed HPV vaccines only became licensed

midway through the project:

“These vaccines had not been assessed with respect to safety and efficacy

for the Indian population where adolescent girls are overwhelmingly anemic

and malnourished. No steps were taken to ensure the health and safety of

the girls.

They were not screened adequately for contraindications.

On the contrary, they were told that the vaccine had no adverse effects,

not even those that were acknowledged by the manufacturers.

Referral and treatment of serious adverse effects was not planned and as a

result, private doctors and government hospitals were not aware that the

girls coming to them in serious condition were subjects of vaccine trials.

No monitoring of the program was done. No course correction was made.

After vaccination, the girls were dumped with no follow up.” [emphasis

added]

All girls were vaccinated by the U.S.-based NGO (Non-Government

Organization) and PATH (Program for Appropriate Technology in Health).

As stated in the petition, the project was discontinued only after several

women’s organizations reported:

Deaths among the participants

The use of vulnerable population

Lack of informed consent

The petitioners accused project leaders of falsification of the records

and stated that the project had been carried out with severe lack of

monitoring, stating that PATH and the Indian Council of Medical Research

(ICMR) as well as state authorities covered up the adverse effects and

deaths that have been described in the petition.

In an interview, Kalpana Mehta told us that there had been gross anomalies

in the death-related documentation, indicating a cover-up and that even

the age of the girls who died failed to match the projects records. She

said:

“The dates of postmortems were poorly documented and inaccurate and

instead of being written on hospital stationary many had been written on

plain paper without signatures.”

The fact that there was no parental consent is truly shocking, however,

when you delve more deeply into the organizations that were behind this

unethical vaccination experiment, you discover the possible reasons why.

One reason could have been the fact that, according the website

TECHRIGHTS, the Gates Foundation had been found to be indirectly paying

scientists to exaggerate vaccination needs.

If that was not bad enough, a document found on the World Health

Organization (WHO) website titled Summary of Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation-supported HPV Vaccine Partner Activities stated:

“Harvard University, the International Agency for Research on Cancer

(IARC), PATH, and the World Health Organization (WHO) are undertaking

activities focused on preparing for HPV vaccine introduction in developing

countries.

These activities, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represent

a multifaceted, coordinated strategy for making HPV vaccines available,

acceptable, and affordable to those most in need. Summaries of each

organization’s goals related to HPV vaccine introduction and key

milestones are outlined below.” [emphasis added]

Reading this document alone is evidence enough that the HPV vaccination

experiment that took place in 2009 was largely funded by the Gates

Foundation.

However, this was not the only alleged crime against the children of India

that was funded by the Gates Foundation.

Children in India Given Oral Polio

It has been widely publicized that Bill Gates is on a mission to eradicate

wild polio from developing countries.

In 2012, the CDC published a press release titled Update on

Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses Worldwide, April 2011-June 2012. They wrote:

“In 1988, the World Health Assembly resolved to eradicate poliomyelitis

worldwide. One of the main tools used in polio eradication efforts has

been the live, attenuated oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV).

This inexpensive vaccine is administered easily by mouth, makes recent

recipients resistant to infection by wild polioviruses (WPVs), and

provides long-term protection against paralytic disease through durable

humoral immunity.

Nonetheless, rare cases of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis can

occur both among immunologically normal OPV recipients and their contacts

and among persons who are immunodeficient.

In addition, vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) can emerge to cause

polio outbreaks in areas with low OPV coverage and can replicate for years

in persons who are immunodeficient.” [emphasis added]

They continued:

“VDPVs can cause paralytic polio in humans”” [emphasis added]

The CDC recommended that the best way to deal with this problem is mass

vaccination. They stated:

“To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high

vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes.”

Immunodeficiency disorders occur when the body’s immune response is

reduced or absent. In other words, governments worldwide are actively

promoting a vaccine that they know will cause millions of vulnerable, sick

and immunodeficient children to develop vaccine-induced polio.

In order for governments to mass vaccinate more efficiently, they are

fully backing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a group that has made

it very clear that their aim is to eradicate wild polio.

However, it appears that Bill Gates was ignorant of the fact that his

efforts were causing tens of thousands of children to suffer from

vaccine-induced polio.

The Rates of Vaccine-Induced Polio Soar

This all sounds impressive, until you realize that cases of

vaccine-induced polio are reaching epic proportions.

In a paper published in the Medical Journal of Medical Ethics, authors

Neetu Vashishi and Jacob Puliyel stated that:

“” while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge

increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP).

In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically

indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence

of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received.

Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it

was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere was violated.”

With numbers of this size being reported, you would think that someone,

somewhere, would have tried to stop the devastation.

However, instead of realizing what was happening and stopping the

vaccination program in its tracks, governments worldwide, have instead,

continued to support Bill Gates.

However, it appears that all is not well and that India may be losing

confidence in Gates’ vaccination programs. Because in 2017, it was

reported that India had decided to cut some of its funding ties with the

foundation. See: India cuts some funding ties with Gates Foundation on

immunization.

Gates Causes More Devastation – This Time in Africa

In December 2012, in the small village of Gouro, Chad, Africa, situated on

the edge of the Sahara Desert, five hundred children were locked into

their school and threatened that if they did not agree to being

force-vaccinated with a meningitis A vaccine, they would receive no

further education.

These children were vaccinated without their parents’ knowledge. This

vaccine was an unlicensed product still going through the third and fourth

phases of testing.

Within hours, 106 children began to suffer from headaches, vomiting,

severe uncontrollable convulsions and paralysis.

The children’s wait for a doctor began. They had to wait one full week for

a doctor to arrive while the team of vaccinators proceeded to vaccinate

others in the village.

When the doctor finally came, he could do nothing for the children. The

team of vaccinators, upon seeing what had happened, fled the village in

fear.

The original report was written in a small, local newspaper called La

Voix. The newspaper stated that forty children were finally transferred to

a hospital in Faya and later taken by plane to two hospitals in N’Djamena,

the capital city of Chad.

After being moved around several times, many of these sick children were

finally taken back to their village without a diagnosis and each family

was given an unconfirmed sum of £1000 by the government. No forms were

signed and no documentation was seen. They were informed that their

children had not suffered a vaccine injury.

However, if this were true, why would their government award each family

£1000 in what has been described by their parents as hush money?

The only mainstream news channel to have highlighted the plight of these

poor children was a local channel called Tchad, which filmed footage of

the then-Prime Minister of Chad visiting the children in hospital.

VacTruth, who reported on this story, owns copies of all of the original

reports, along with a wide range of medical and government documents.

However, despite this evidence and VacTruth’s detailed and extensive

coverage, including highlighting television footage, once again, the

vaccine program was hailed a success.

The groups behind this project were PATH, WHO, UNICEF, and the Gates

Foundation, and during Vactruth’s investigations, it was discovered that

in fact the whole project was run by the Bill and Melinda Gates

Foundation.

Please see VacTruth’s video containing original footage and documents.

In a press release regarding the vaccination, the Gates Foundation stated:

“MenAfriVac is a tremendous success story for the global health community.

It is the first vaccine developed specifically for Africa, and it proves

that global partnerships can develop and deliver high-quality, low-cost

vaccines.

Ten years ago, we invested in the Meningitis Vaccine Project, an

innovative model that brought together PATH, the World Health

Organization, African health ministers and the Serum Institute of India

today, we celebrate the result: a modern vaccine selling for less than US

50 cents per dose with the potential to end Africa’s deadly meningitis

epidemics.

We believe that vaccines are one of the best buys in global health. In

January, Bill and Melinda Gates called on the global community to make

this the Decade of Vaccines. There is no better way to launch this decade

than with a new vaccine that will improve and save lives.”

However, if these disasters were not enough, it appears that the Gates

Foundation struck again two years later, this time using a tetanus

vaccination laced with hormone hCG.

(Human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, is a hormone produced naturally in

pregnancy to encourage the development of the growing fetus. However, when

hCG is combined with the tetanus toxoid carrier in tetanus vaccinations,

it causes a pregnant woman to produce antibodies against the pregnancy and

leads her to miscarry.)

Tetanus Vaccines Laced with Hormones Known to Cause Miscarriage

Image from UNICEF YouTube Video

In 2014, doctors from the Kenyan Catholic Doctors Association discovered

that the tetanus vaccinations that had been administered to 2.3 million

girls and women by the World Health Organization and UNICEF had been

contaminated with the anti-fertility hormone hCG.

Interestingly, this news came after it was announced that the Gates

Foundation had awarded UNICEF $26 million to eliminate maternal and

neonatal Tetanus (MNT) by 2005.

Full story: African Women Injected With Vaccines Laced with Anti-fertility

Hormones

Sadly, by September of 2017, MG Modern Ghanareported that more than

500,000 young girls and women had become infertile, following the tetanus

vaccine administered by the government in 2014 and 2015.

This was something that Dr. Ngare, who reported the situation to the

authorities, had been desperate to avoid.

However, it appears that Gates and his friends were not satisfied with

their efforts and so they decided to introduce a second vaccine containing

hormones, to the citizens of Kenya.

Dr. Ngare Raises Concerns Over a Second Vaccine Contaminated with Hormones

In 2015, the Kenyan Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) reported that

they had decided to boycott the current polio vaccine program because they

believed that the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India,

another organization which received funding from the Gates Foundation, may

contain estradiol, a derivative of the estrogen hormone, which is believed

to cause infertility.

NPR news stated that:

“In Kenya, vaccine suspicion has taken its own local strain, aimed less at

vaccines themselves than at the international bodies, like the U.N. and

WHO, that distribute them.

The distrust has been fueled by WHO’s decision to blanket Kenya with polio

vaccines, well over and above routine injections, in an effort to boost

population immunity.

The idea is that some of the people reached by the campaign will have

already been vaccinated, but some will not.

The WHO says there’s no harm in giving extra vaccines to children who are

already vaccinated.”

To discover why these concerns had arisen, we contacted Dr. Ngare at that

time to ask him more about his fears and the concerns of the KCCB.

Dr. Ngare told Health Impact News that the KCCB first became concerned

about the polio vaccination program after the tetanus vaccinations were

found to be contaminated the previous year.

He explained that the KCCB had informed the government on releasing the

final tetanus vaccine report in February 2015 and that their support for

any future vaccination campaigns would be on the condition that joint

government/KCCB testing took place before, during and post-vaccination.

As they were in the process of negotiating joint testing, they took the

liberty of collecting samples from the field from the new shipment brought

in for a vaccination campaign planned for April, before any immunization

took place. Dr. Ngare explained that when the KCCB tested a selection of

polio vaccines from the field, they discovered that two of the six

vaccines tested contained estradiol.

He explained that while there have been no human studies to determine the

effect that this could have on humans, in animal studies, estradiol, when

exposed to males, has been shown to damage the sperm-forming mechanism in

the testes.

For the full story, see:

Dr. Ngare Confirms That a Second Vaccine Has Been Contaminated With

Hormones Known to Cause Infertility.

After all of these tragedies involving vaccine programs initiated by the

Gates Foundation, we believe that it is not difficult to understand why

U.S. citizens have asked the White House to investigate the foundation in

more detail, as Mr. Gates announces his intent to provide a COVID-19

vaccine to vaccinate the entire world, using new technology for this

vaccine that has never been used before, including embedding one’s

vaccination status into their skin using an invisible “tatoo” into one’s

skin.

Mass Sterilization of Millions of African Girls through Tetanus Vaccine

Scandal Broadens as Kenyan Laboratory Attacked 7 Billion Doses of COVID-19

Vaccine for World’s Population of 7 Billion – Was This the Plan All Along?

Bill Gates’ Plan to use Microneedles to Deliver COVID19 Vaccine and Embed

Vaccination Status into the Skin

Leaving a lucrative career as a nephrologist (kidney doctor), Dr. Suzanne

Humphries is now free to actually help cure people.

In this autobiography she explains why good doctors are constrained within

the current corrupt medical system from practicing real, ethical medicine.

One of the sane voices when it comes to examining the science behind

modern-day vaccines, no pro-vaccine extremist doctors have ever dared to

debate her in public.