After Tailoring Windfall Tax Cuts for His Wealthiest Donors, Senator Johnson Wants to Eliminate Social Security and Medicare as Entitlement Programs

Wall Street on Parade

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke on a right-wing radio show this past Tuesday and suggested that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as federal entitlement programs and become subject to approval by Congress each year as part of its discretionary spending authority. (You can listen to Johnson’s words at this link.)

What Johnson is proposing is the decades-long dream of fossil fuels billionaire Charles Koch and his late brother, David. And that makes perfect sense because, to a large degree, Johnson owes his Senate seat to two Koch-funded front groups, Americans for Prosperity (AFP) and Freedom Partners. In Johnson’s close 2016 race against Democrat Russ Feingold, Americans for Prosperity and the Freedom Partners Action Fund ran ad campaigns for Johnson. The Center for Media and Democracy reported last year that “In the 2016 cycle, Freedom Partners Action Fund, the main Koch-backed super PAC at the time, dropped nearly $3 million into the Wisconsin Senate race to support Johnson and attack his liberal opponent, Russ Feingold.”

But Johnson doesn’t just work to further the Koch agenda. The agenda of billionaires Richard (Dick) and Elizabeth (Liz) Uihlein are near and dear to his heart. The Uihleins own packaging supplies company, Uline. Dick Uihlein is an heir to the Schlitz brewing fortune.

According to FEC records, Liz Uihlein has contributed $3 million year-to-date to the Wisconsin Truth PAC, which has in turn spent $5.6 million supporting Ron Johnson’s campaign.

