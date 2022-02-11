After Two Years Of Destroying MI Economy With Tyrannical COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions…Gov Whitmer Tells Canadian Leaders To Shut Down Trucker Protest At Ambassador Bridge to Save Economy

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray
One of the busiest international borders, carrying approximately $3.2 million in trade per day, is still partially shut down by the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy as the brave truckers continue their fight for freedom from COVID restrictions and mandates.
Michigan’s unpopular Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now reaching her iron fist across the US border into Canada as she attempts to force her will on the peaceful Canadian truckers and their supporters.
The woman who intentionally placed COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and assisted living centers with some of the most vulnerable citizens in her state while destroying the livelihoods of millions of Michigan, including tens of thousands of business owners with her draconian, unscientific lockdowns, is now telling Canadian officials how to deal with peaceful protesters who are simply demanding freedom from COVID mandates and restrictions in Canada.
For over two years, Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed the economy in Michigan to be destroyed as a result of her draconian lockdowns.
Michigan is currently #6 in the nation for citizens fleeing the state for a better life. And now, only nine months out from the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer will likely be replaced by one of several competent Republican gubernatorial candidates, Whitmer has suddenly taken a keen interest in Michigan’s economy.
Moments ago, the lockdown queen issued a statement to Canada’s local, provincial, and national government officials, demanding they deal with the protesters. “My message is simple,” she says. “Reopen the traffic on the bridge.”
Of course, anyone who’s been watching the brilliant plan by truckers to restore their freedoms as one province after another caves and removes COVID restrictions and mandates can see that Whitmer’s demand is as ridiculous as her “fix the damn roads” exclamation.
My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/EwDEn17sRA
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 10, 2022
Whitmer’s demands will likely get a similar response to requests made of truckers and their supporters by Canadian officials and law enforcement to shut it down…
#Honk…#Honk!
The most epic Canadian rant ever! #HonkHonk pic.twitter.com/9Yb6QLvJPv
— Sick and tired of Political Correctness 6% (@Mrtitannwheels) February 5, 2022
For the fourth day, the Ambassador Bridge continues to be barricaded by Canadian truckers, blocking off traffic from Detroit into Windsor, Ontario.
The Ambassador Bridge blockade between the US and Canada continues today. pic.twitter.com/y9AF24LWDn
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 10, 2022
US, traffic paralyzed from Detroit to Windsor tonight. US – Canada border blocked by Canadian truckers after the Ambassador Bridge. Over 25% of all merchandise trade between the US and Canada passes through this border. pic.twitter.com/tIxkjEf6ZX
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 8, 2022
The Blue Water Bridge, a twin-span border crossing, backs up for miles as all traffic into Canada is redirected there. Earlier today, the backups were reported to be more than 10 miles long.
Watch the videos showing the major Bue Water Bridge backup.
Traffic backed up for roughly 10 miles at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Huron, Michigan, with trucks to Canada rerouted here due to the Ambassador Bridge blockade pic.twitter.com/x1ZZI3vl1t
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 8, 2022
Auto manufacturing plants are being forced to shut down assembly line plants over the shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge and backup at alternative border crossings.
4 thoughts on “After Two Years Of Destroying MI Economy With Tyrannical COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions…Gov Whitmer Tells Canadian Leaders To Shut Down Trucker Protest At Ambassador Bridge to Save Economy”
She’s scared
And doesn’t want it spilling over into her State
Too late bitch !
Just shutting down a bridge doesn’t stop a protest developing on this side
And from what I’ve seen in Detroit
It’s already started
Just stay in your walled “compound” that our tax dollars paid for , now you get to feel what it’s like to not be free , like we’ve all felt for the past few decades and especially the last 2 years
We already know there are no democrats. No republicans. No elections. Each and every one of those American truckers should know the Bill of Rights by now, but they don’t, because they all work for the unlawful US Corporation! Their licenses mean far more to them than the freedom they claim to be for! The true American truckers stayed home. They don’t believe in licenses. No one is going to use their vehicles to crash through the walls of her ivory tower to drag her out by the hair for a speedy trial in a proper common law court and a quick and lawful penalty for her crimes. Oh well. Here come the horns. Let’s see who honks the loudest, keeps their country the cleanest and who shuts the border down the longest, as they flaunt their f**k Trudeau and GO TRUMP flags. Amazon got rich on all that crap! Notice that not one of those trucks has a Bill of Rights sign or flag.
Good analogy. The truth can be a son of a bitch for sure. All this shit has been orchestrated to move the core off point but it is not working. Any time you use the apparatus of the corruption and rot, it is plain to see and stinks like the shit it is.
And as for your other comment, they’ll try to steal as much money as they can while throwing this bullshit out there.
If we simply enforce our absolute superior law of December 15, 1791, all of this shit goes away as the next natural consequence. It is what has to be destroyed if freedom and liberty is to prevail.
Makes me sick watching this stuff as it is as plain to me as a stop sign on the corner. It is what it is and it isn’t here to help us, it is here to confuse, and as I began, takes us off point. We can’t allow that to happen.
Someone posted a cartoon image on social media today depicting a rear end view of the judge at his desk with his dress pulled up. Garter belt, fish net stockings and purple spiked heels. Trudeau is begging it to issue another injunction against the evil horde of perverted truckers.
Henry, the proof is in the pudding regarding how the fundraiser panned out. You got me back on point real quick. I should have known better with everything you have taught me over the past 3 years. Oh well, Maybe it helped get anyone else here who may have started veering off course, back on track and back on point.