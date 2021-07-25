Aftermath of the western edge of the Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg fire is currently at 408,930 acres with 46% containment.

Yesterday, we took a ride through about twenty miles of the western edge of the already burned part of the fire. Here are a few pictures we took along the way. This is just a teeny tiny portion of the fire and it is still getting bigger.

The first thing we saw was a burned out tree snipper.

We then saw the National Guard blocking the northern portion of Ivory Pine Road which was still in the Level 3 Evacuation Zone.

So we hit another side road going west and here is what we saw.

Here is what the Sycan River looks like.

Here is how the forest used to look.