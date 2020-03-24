AG Barr Puts Hoarders On Notice: “If You Are Sitting On A Warehouse With Surgical Masks, You Will Be Hearing A Knock On Your Door”

Gateway Pundit – by Christina Laila

President Trump lead another Coronavirus task force briefing from the White House on Monday evening.

The President was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, US Attorney General Bill Barr and others.

Trump signed a second executive order to providing authority to address hoarding and price gouging that threatens the supply of medical supplies.

Attorney General Bill Barr put hoarders on notice and said they will get a knock on the door if they are sitting on a large amount of supplies.

“We have started to see some evidence of potential hoarding & price gouging,” said Barr. “So, earlier today the president signed a second executive order providing the authority to address…hoarding that threatens the supply of those necessary health and medical resources.”

“If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about. But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door,” Barr said.

WATCH:

Attorney General Barr: "If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about. But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door." Full video here: https://t.co/jfuGGc0Nu1 pic.twitter.com/hyqt7MJWAc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 23, 2020

