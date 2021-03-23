Ahmad Alissa, King Soopers Boulder Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Alissa was born in Syria and spent most of his life in Colorado, he wrote on Facebook. He wrote about Islam on social media and said “Muslims might not be perfect but Islam is.”

Police were called for an active shooter inside the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at about 2:40 p.m. local time where a grocery store turned into a bloodbath during the country’s most recent mass shooting. Alissa of Arvada exchanged gunfire with officers, killing Talley, police said in a Tuesday morning press conference. Alissa was also injured in the gunfight and taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday and later released to the Boulder County Jail, according to the inmate roster.

The victims are Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanasic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Officer Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Live videos emerged from the scene in Boulder, including footage of Alissa’s arrest. Those videos are available later in this post. Be forewarned that some of the footage is extremely graphic.

Read it here: https://heavy.com/news/ahmad-al-issa/