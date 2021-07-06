Air Force Gives Raytheon $2 Billion to Develop Nuclear Cruise Missiles

Anti-War – by Dave DeCamp

Last week, the US Air Force awarded Raytheon with a $2 billion contract to develop a new air-launched nuclear cruise missile as part of Washington’s plan to modernize its massive nuclear arsenal.

The missiles, known as the Long-Range Stand-Off (LRSO) weapon, would replace a 1980s era air-launched cruise missile. The LRSOs would be used on long-range bombers, like B-52s and B-1s.

Raytheon, the former employer of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, is expected to be finished developing the LRSOs in 2027. The project is just one small part of the nuclear modernization, a plan that calls for replacing equipment in all legs of the nuclear triad.

The plan to modernize the US’s entire nuclear arsenal is expected to cost taxpayers about $1.2 trillion over the next 30 years. Unfortunately, there are no serious conversations in Washington about dismantling the arsenal or even reducing the number of nuclear warheads.

Anti-War