Posted: July 25, 2022 Categories: Videos AIR FORCE ORDERED TO STOP DISCHARGING UNVACCINATED https://media.livecast365.com/highwire/thehighwire/content/1658356982805.mp4 The Highwire July 20, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “AIR FORCE ORDERED TO STOP DISCHARGING UNVACCINATED”
https://trmlx.com/air-force-ignores-federal-judges-ruling-and-presses-forward-with-discharges/
“AIR FORCE ORDERED TO STOP DISCHARGING CHEMTRAILS”!!! That would be headline… You wont ever see that headline!!!