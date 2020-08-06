Aug 3, 2020
For the first time ever, data from the Treasury Department’s forfeiture database has been put through a detailed study regarding airport seizures, thanks for a multi-year legal battle by the Institute for Justice. Covering 2000 through 2016, the study quantifies just how often DHS agencies have seized currency at airports—and just how much currency has flowed into the federal government’s coffers as a result.
One thought on “Airport Robbery: Feds Take Over $2 Billion from Travelers through Asset Forfeiture”
The currency has rfid tags they know how much you have at all times.