AL GOP Senate Hopeful Mike Durant in 2011: Disarming the Population ‘Would Be a Pretty Good Step Toward Law and Order’ in U.S. Cities

U.S. Army veteran Mike Durant, the current frontrunner in Alabama’s U.S. Senate Republican primary race, once suggested applying military philosophy to restore “law and order” in some U.S. cities by disarming the population.
In 2011, Durant discussed the violence initiated by United Nations forces going door to door to seize firearms in a speech before the U.S. Army War College.
As an aside, he speculated about how doing that in “some of our U.S. cities” could be a means to achieving “law and order.”
“[F]rom a military perspective, the first thing that needs to be done is disarm the population,” he said. “Let’s face it, if we could do that in some of our U.S. cities, that would be a pretty good step toward law and order. But you ever ask yourself, why don’t we do it here? Because it’s hard. It can result in rioting and widespread rebellion and you know, making the situation worse than it already is. But for some reason, we sort of hand-wave all that kind of stuff and g0 head and hand all those missions down to our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines. And that’s what happens here.”
Scott Stone, a spokesman for the Durant campaign, offered the following statement to Breitbart News on Saturday afternoon in response to a query about the 2011 remarks:
“With new public polls every week confirming the grassroots surge for Mike Durant, it’s no surprise that the career politicians would come up with a new outlandish lie about Mike,” Stone said. “This is a ridiculous fabrication and mischaracterization of a speech Mike Durant gave hundreds of times over the last 20 years about military strategy. No candidate in this race has seen the things Mike Durant has in his life and no one will be a tougher defender of the 2nd Amendment than him.”
Watch the entire one-hour, 18-minute speech here.
Durant is primarily known for his heroic military service in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the Black Hawk Down incident in 1993.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/02/al-gop-senate-hopeful-mike-durant-in-2011-disarming-the-population-would-be-a-pretty-good-step-toward-law-and-order-in-u-s-cities/
7 thoughts on “AL GOP Senate Hopeful Mike Durant in 2011: Disarming the Population ‘Would Be a Pretty Good Step Toward Law and Order’ in U.S. Cities”
A very long-winded way to say “martial law”.
Someone let the air out of this wind bag.
I also find it interesting he said this over a decade ago and repukelicans are unhappy with it but when chump said virtually the same thing years before, they gave him a pass and still sucked his everything.
Ha, his spokesman is doing damage-control.
This Durant looks like a dictator-in-the-making. Just what they’re looking for to help with the reset. But…
You can’t reset what’s never been unset: Freedom is not moldable; it just is.
.
ALL military and pOlice think THEY are the only ones competent enough smart enough trained enough and responsible enough to carry guns. and THEY have ALL the answers .. and yes.. if you bind and gag everyone.. put everyone in an individual cage.. you can eliminate crime.. i mean other people’s crime.. not theirs. their crime is righteous.. of course… oh yeah.. it’s not a crime if it’s for The Greater Good!! it’s all so nauseating..
yeah because within a decade , all us unarmed will be dead
No, within a decade every communist/fascist unlawful mother f-ker is going to be dead, as we enforce the supreme unalienable ratified by the people law of December 15, 1791.
Boy, that left/right paradigm is looking like a them or us, them being the corporation and we being the individual free sovereign nationals.
Tell you what, Mike Durant, you communist/fascist aristocratic piece of shit. DO IT!!! And let’s get this shit over with so we can try your ass in a common law court for treason and sedition against the jurisdictional authority and the written ratified law of we the people.
We can be certain people are going to die. I am old enough I would sacrifice my life and were already there!
Im not sure how we stop the CHEM jets that cross our skies. They deliver sickness and death on a daily basis!!! How have your nerves been??? Seems whatever fck sht thier delivering is designed to attack the central nervous system.. in my mind. Theres alot more to it than that… Like manipulating the weather as a weapon!!! MISSLE LAUNCHER PLEASE!!!!!