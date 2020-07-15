Jul 14, 2020
Finance and economic expert Alasdair Macleod says, “I think the problems with the currency are going to happen by the end of this year. I think the problems of the COMEX are going to happen considerably before that. I think they are going to be tied into a wider banking crisis. A banking crisis is certain. I cannot see how it can be avoided. . . . If our end point is the purchasing power of the dollar goes to zero, then you can see $1,800 for the price of gold and $19 for the price of silver is chicken crap compared to where it’s going to go. So, this is a major, major move that is happening, not because they are buying gold and silver so much, but because people are beginning to realize what is happening to the purchasing power of the dollar, pound, euro and so on and so forth. That is the thing to keep in mind. . . . I think the dollar will be destroyed by year end, and the price of gold and silver is infinity. . . . I think the banking crisis could start in a month. Look what’s happening to their balance sheets. . . . I think the collapse is likely to be so rapid that in the absence of any other information, the best thing to do is to hold on to gold and silver as an insurance policy just in case I am right.”
One thought on “Alasdair Macleod – Price of Gold & Silver Is Infinity”
Who the hell can afford it right? Silver isn’t bad, but gold is ridiculously high, you have to mine it, right? Can’t afford it by buying on the spot market.
If you’ve already got it your in, but 1600.00 or whatever an ounce? FORGETABOUTIT..
These pyschopaths are going to control the shit out of it, how the hell can you trust any of it anymore?
Better off kidnapping Bill Gates, now there is some cash!
SILVER COINS IS GOOD! THEY’RE WAY UP TOO!