ALERT ALERT

I WAS JUST AT THE GROCERY STORE HERE IN TOWN TALKING WITH STORE MANAGER, SHE IS AWARE OF THE VIRUS…. PSYOP

ANYWAY, SHE GOT A PHONE CALL FROM ONE OF THE FOOD DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVERS.

HE WAS CALLING HER TO GIVE A HEADS UP. HE STATED FOLLOWING INFO FROM RELIABLE SOURCE (I BELIEVE I OVER HEARD FROM SENATOR) NATIONAL SHUTDOWN OF EVERYTHING EXCEPT GROCERY STORES AND GAS STATIONS TO GO INTO EFFECT AT 3:30 PM TODAY