ALERT ALERT

I WAS JUST AT THE GROCERY STORE HERE IN TOWN TALKING WITH STORE MANAGER, SHE IS AWARE OF THE VIRUS…. PSYOP
ANYWAY, SHE GOT A PHONE CALL FROM ONE OF THE FOOD DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVERS.
HE WAS CALLING HER TO GIVE A HEADS UP. HE STATED FOLLOWING INFO FROM RELIABLE SOURCE (I BELIEVE I OVER HEARD FROM SENATOR) NATIONAL SHUTDOWN OF EVERYTHING EXCEPT GROCERY STORES AND GAS STATIONS TO GO INTO EFFECT AT 3:30 PM TODAY
Undoutably, truck stops will remain open, drivers will have full amenities available., except sit down restaurants. They are going to take this all the way, there is something these monsters arent telling us, I can smell it
glad you got this Mark, I had sent to your phone as well…
Hi Mary,
Ok,.. thanks.
This is EXACTLY what I was asking our fellow Trenchers to do yesterday on the radioshow!
Since we are spread all over the country, we each become another set of eyes and ears to convey anything unusual as to the next set of actions this Enemy-Force-In-Occupation may try to execute.
Even if what you told us above does not occur, that does not mean they did not discuss or plan it. Not everything they would like to carry out gets executed.
We, the Trenchers spread across this whole country become the intelligence network for our fellow Trenchers and fellow Americans, so keep up the good work to share what you learn, and get ready for what may turn into a shit-fight at any time.
God Speed to all brothers and sisters out there! – JD US Marine Fighting Tyranny.
funny, just before I went to the grocery store I was at gas station and filled up two 5 gallon gas cans
I’m 57 years old
My country has had me bail out corporations twice
I’ve watched towers fall, seen wars start and never end
Mass fake shootings but the real shootings don’t get press
A virus ( or scam ) threatens the globe and too many are worried about Co-pays , deductibles and mortgage payments
Am I still wrong for wanting a dam Revolution?
Hi Enemy of the State,
No,.. we are WAAAAYYYYY over due for it!
Please allow me the courtesy of suggesting what you really mean:
Revolutions: Revolutions are always a Top-Down operation. The people in control, manipulate and co-ordinate peoples anger to benefit from it, and stay in control after all is said and done. The perfect example is our American Revolution – where the kings representatives who oppressed, tortured, maimed, killed us, become our “Founding Fathers” after the revolution, and stayed in control!
Uprising: Where the people almost spontaneously rebel against their oppressors when they reach their breaking point, and kill their oppressors!
I think you really meant to say is,.. it’s time for an UPRISING of biblical proportions, time to hold the thieving, lying SOB’s who have been abusing, maiming, killing and stealing from us accountable, and to EXTERMINATE them,.. with EXTREME PREJUDICE.
Clean the barrel, and sharpen the blades,… it’s time to clean house.
JD – US Marine Fighting Tyranny
Precisely
No baby you are not wrong. We will kill without mercy as many as we can because we must!
I grow weary with the bull$hit from the mafia corporation but my resolve is stronger with each and every lie they tell !!!!
The truck drivers in the our community now become a valuable resource, do the right thing and stay on your toes, our people are depending on our valuable unique position to relay what we see out here, probably won’t be much, but more than anybody else.
Relay, everything you see and take pictures, dont be shy about it either.
Get the pictures to Henry and Laura as soon as possible, dont sit on anything long, God only knows what’s coming next.
I’ve already been assigned a new load. Oregon to Salt Lake, all seems normal as usual to me here, drivers are rolling, as we are the life line.
Drive safe, dont try and break any speed records, be smart, there is no hurry at this point, dont be a super trucker and show us how fast your trucks are either..
Slow the hell down…
Hi Mark,
Be safe brother,.. and let me know when you coming to the “dirty side” (Hahaha,.. in the old days, truckers use to call the North East the “dirty side” of the country,.. don’t know if they still use that slang.)
Information: Don’t underestimate the value of what you may see or hear Mark,… whole battles have sometimes been decided by a single piece of information! (Classic Example: The Battle of Thermopylae (300 Spartans) where Ephialtes gave away the secret of a hidden goat path to Xerxes, who then send his troops to kill the Spartans and King Leonides from behind. The battle of Thermopylae, lost over a single piece of tactical information.)
How correct you are ! I am a tactic…..66 year old lady, pretty fit but I will bring out a few of my props…..cane, walker etc. you get what I’m saying 🙂
3:30 what time zone? Thanks mary. I was out when you called, just got in.
assuming central