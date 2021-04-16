Alert!! Assault on The Bill of Rights!!

OMG!! This is a presentation (streamed 2 days ago) on The Bill of Rights, supposedly for high school and college students. I haven’t detailed the whole thing yet but being curious, I fast-forwarded to coverage of our 2nd Article and I ’bout fell off my chair.
I won’t elaborate now so you can hear it for yourself; it’s only 50 seconds long, @27:50 – 28:40. I’m wondering what to do about this. Could it be intentional? Is it just gross STUPIDITY?
Conveniently, they disabled all the comments. Hmmm…. I wonder why. I bet some intelligent people were mouthing off, and rightfully so.
So who are these presenters calling themselves the “National Constitution Center?” Don’t know, but there’s always more research ahead. Here’s the video:
I listened to the section you noted, Galen. This “scholar” is an absolute STUPID retard regarding the 2nd Article of the SUPREME RATIFIED LAW!!!
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms at their own homes (which are actually the government’s homes as the people themselves are subjects), shall not be infringed.”
Hmmm…it doesn’t say that does it?!? These “educators” are idiots that can’t understand Law that was written on a third grade level!!!
Hello Ken here. Thanks Henry and Family. My wife and i live Camano Island wa. ( not far enough away… but 60 miles north of Seattle) Waiting for some shit to come down…Thank God there is a site like the Trenches!!! Love use guys!!
You’d be surprised at what we have for “ educators”
My daughter got marked down on a final exam in history class in 8th grade for the question
What form of government is the USA?
She answered A Republic
And according to the teacher she got it wrong
Which took my daughters GPA almost a full 1/2 point down
She ( my daughter) fought it , proved it ..etc and the teacher’s rebuttal was
Well we’re both a democracy and a Republic
This is a history teacher , in the USA!
Her mom and I pulled her out and homeschooled her from that point on
Her GPA increased a whole point after we did this
There were many reasons we pulled her out , this being one of them
Toxic public fool system
Today’s “colleges” and “universities” are bad enough, but ALL public schools (and even the private ones) are corporate indoctrination centers mass producing “useful idiots” for the plans already in motion.
Which is why I always say (when the subject comes up anyway)–Home School, Dammit!
we’re both a Dem/Rep… yep.. sure are just like the Democratic Republic of…. THE CONGO!!! Banana Republic! Joo Women teaching our kids.. what could possibly go wrong!!??
“to defend the government” is why the Second Article exists?
That’s about 20 seconds into listening to these 2-bit hacks and tells me all I need to know. Also, the list of names that push this rubbish from the “national constitution center” reads like a sin-agogue roster.
Also, if I am not mistaken, willy clinton toik part in founding the ncc in filthadelphia, so they and their collective B.S. opinions are simply commie joo propaganda.
You put your kids in a public school today, your best interest isnt for your kids, thats a given. We live on a seemingly different planet today, you have to build your lives around freedom, not corporate dictate.
Yeah, its tough but if your an American National who believes in the Bill of Rights, there is no other choice.
Yes, this means doing things that are against commie principles and eventually could mean getting locked up. This is our life now.
Its live or die people..No way can we live happily living like this. Everyday now its another dictate.
They will just take your things from you now, starting with your life, your kids life your grand kids life, if you let them. Blatant in your face commie enforced .
How long do you think it will be before your forced out of your homes,for the good of the commie scum???
Nothing is safe now, zero…
That mf doesn’t understand our law. He sure understands that corporate policy tho. I like to do what they say I can’t do. You say I can’t walk around town with my long gun. I’ll go for a walk down main street you mf’s. I bet I get a few men to join me to. Our law says shall not be infringed mf. We can’t leave this shit to our decedents. We just can’t people.
I’m Canadian and I seemingly know your BOR better then these ‘edukatorers’.
Good for you, Lance. And even though the focus is mostly here right now, I believe it really can work for the whole globe. And like Henry says, “It’s colorblind.” Hard to do better than that.
Defend the govt. that wants to enslave me and everyone else…right…yep, these folks are either closet wokers or out of the closet idiot opportunists. And by the way, about the only way one can teach your kids about the Bill of Rights is to home school…the Bill of Rights hasn’t been taught in public schools since maybe the 70s or 80s. When I was getting a math teacher certification is when education (due to various anti-Bill of Rights agendas including that by H. Ross Perot) really stopped being education.
Wow, this is malice aforethought! They know exactly what they are doing and a part of, the purposeful convolution of our sacrosanct laws, superior to all others and inviolate as such, at the personal level.
They and this organization must be cataloged and documented as the willing traitors that they are, their willing misinterpretation of simple english and meanings of each bill of rights is again; with the intent to confuse, confound and instill a slavish subordination to Government authority.
These fkn Phd pieces of Shit are so arrogant, they actually believe they will not be held accountable for doing what they are doing.
Either that, or these are the most ignorant mthrfkrs as to what the real History of our lands is; no reason to let them anywhere near your kids.
DTTNWO Eternal and all whom support and participate with it.
That’s exactly what I was thinking, Norm: It’s intentional and that guy’s a traitor. Well, like Mary and DL always say, “Homeschool!!!” Yeah, save the students!!
And I looked a little further into this “National Constitution Center.” Did you know “The Bill of Rights can mean different things at different times?!!” Ha! They actually said that. And they fully validate and appreciate the 14th Amendment. I guess being a “subject” goes down well with them.
Yeah like in; “Malleable and A Living Document”..all their little injections of prospective caveats all geared towards the destruction of our laid down laws.
Yes, the very second I ever heard the words “living, breathing document” I knew they weren’t saying that because they wanted to uphold freedom, it was because they wanted to kill it! Same as the Berlin wall coming down. ..it wasn’t “freedom” spreading eastward. It was symbolic of communism gaining a foothold in the west.
Exactly brother!
To Defend the government?!!!! WTF????!!!!
Is this guy a retard or something?
I’m sure it was just a typo, they simply omitted “yourself from” between “defend” and “the government”.
Second Amendment
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
Transcript of the video:
Mouthpiece 1 (Female)
“Next to the second amendment – and everybody i’ll drop
thesome copy into the chat as well so you can kind of read it as time goes through because I know we’re going fast.
So second amendment, what’s the big idea of the second amendment or a couple big ideas?”
Mouthpiece 2 (Male)
“Yeah so there are two parts to the second amendment. The first part speaks to the relationship between gun rights
and the,and the power of all of us to join as a militia as a community to defend our government, so that’s a right associated with the militia.
The second part speaks more to an individual right to keep and bear arms. And the way that the supreme court has now interpreted this is that at the very least the second amendment does protect an individual right to keep and bear arms to protect your home.
So there may be reasonable regulations outside the home those are contested questions of constitutional law. Under the supreme court’s decisions though there is at least a poor individual right to protect your home.”
—
Puppets on strings.
“Protect the government” – not in my vocabulary.
It should be “Protect from government”.
Definition of mouthpiece
1 : something placed at or forming a mouth
2 : a part (as of an instrument) that goes in the mouth or to which the mouth is applied
3a : one that expresses or interprets another’s views : spokesman
3b slang : a criminal lawyer
Shall not be infringed… period. That is the f-king law.
And here is what Tench Coxe, the man who introduced the 2nd Article to be amended to the Constitution, had to say. I think he made it pretty f-king clear.
“Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birthright of an American. The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but, where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.”
Any militia sworn to the government is not a militia of the people, they are corporate employees who are rewarded for their stupidity by being allowed to suck the ass of the corporation. Do not confuse them with the unorganized militia, free individual sovereigns not beholden or subjugated by any corporation or any government whatsoever. It can be tried to make this simple truth seem like anything but what it is, but for those foolish enough to not even try to understand who they are or what their power is, they are about to be bitch slapped back into reality. We the people hold the superior original jurisdiction and have the right to enforce our law of December 15, 1791 with whatever means necessary.
I know this is Wicked Wiki, but anyway, this is its page on The National Constitution Center which (I just found out) is located (of all places) on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. In unofficial Officialdom, they sure do toss around that word “Independence.” If you click on the pic of their building it expands and gives a photo tour of their doings:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Constitution_Center
