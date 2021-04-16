OMG!! This is a presentation (streamed 2 days ago) on The Bill of Rights, supposedly for high school and college students. I haven’t detailed the whole thing yet but being curious, I fast-forwarded to coverage of our 2nd Article and I ’bout fell off my chair.
I won’t elaborate now so you can hear it for yourself; it’s only 50 seconds long, @27:50 – 28:40. I’m wondering what to do about this. Could it be intentional? Is it just gross STUPIDITY?
Conveniently, they disabled all the comments. Hmmm…. I wonder why. I bet some intelligent people were mouthing off, and rightfully so.
So who are these presenters calling themselves the “National Constitution Center?” Don’t know, but there’s always more research ahead. Here’s the video:
I listened to the section you noted, Galen. This “scholar” is an absolute STUPID retard regarding the 2nd Article of the SUPREME RATIFIED LAW!!!
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms at their own homes (which are actually the government’s homes as the people themselves are subjects), shall not be infringed.”
Hmmm…it doesn’t say that does it?!? These “educators” are idiots that can’t understand Law that was written on a third grade level!!!
